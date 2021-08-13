JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA) Shares Down 0.8%

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)’s stock price was down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.71 and last traded at $48.84. Approximately 3,158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $49.23.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 98,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,000.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.