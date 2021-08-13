JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Hiscox (LON:HSX) Price Target to GBX 1,155

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,016 ($13.27) to GBX 1,155 ($15.09) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 973 ($12.71) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 898 ($11.73) to GBX 916 ($11.97) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hiscox currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,006.38 ($13.15).

Shares of HSX stock opened at GBX 953 ($12.45) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 860.68. The company has a market capitalization of £3.30 billion and a PE ratio of -187.65. Hiscox has a 52-week low of GBX 678.45 ($8.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63). The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.96%.

In other Hiscox news, insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 805 ($10.52) per share, for a total transaction of £13,290.55 ($17,364.19). Also, insider Roberts S. Childs acquired 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 818 ($10.69) per share, with a total value of £52,352 ($68,398.22).

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

