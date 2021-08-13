JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Raised by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.6% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. United Bank raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the first quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 137,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE:JPM traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.34. The company had a trading volume of 254,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,361,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The stock has a market cap of $479.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.