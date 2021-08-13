JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

JRONY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Friday, July 9th. HSBC raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a market perform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

JRONY opened at $42.00 on Monday. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12-month low of $30.45 and a 12-month high of $42.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.80.

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,115 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 22 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 663 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

