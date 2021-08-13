Julie Hambleton Sells 1,000 Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Julie Hambleton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Julie Hambleton sold 2,000 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $78.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.47. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.41 and a 12-month high of $133.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.83 and a beta of -1.27.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.16). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGMS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 260.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 740,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,775,000 after purchasing an additional 534,992 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 35.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,796,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,759,000 after purchasing an additional 467,527 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 183.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 298,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,394,000 after purchasing an additional 193,331 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 214.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 183,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 125,038 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IGMS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

