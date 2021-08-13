Kanawha Capital Management LLC Buys 500 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,739,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,063,000 after buying an additional 1,164,537 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,894,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,095,000 after buying an additional 642,310 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 792.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 579,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,411,000 after buying an additional 514,492 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 433,057.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,053,000 after buying an additional 372,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,001.4% in the 1st quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 303,015 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $90.32 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.21 and a twelve month high of $93.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.34.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

