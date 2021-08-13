Kanawha Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $51.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $42.29 and a 1-year high of $58.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.70.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

