Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 283 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Altria Group by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

MO stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.72. The stock has a market cap of $88.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

