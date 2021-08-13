Katalyo 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $93,722.00 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 13th. Katalyo has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $93,722.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Katalyo has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Katalyo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00047324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.50 or 0.00139763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.99 or 0.00155508 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,561.79 or 0.99960609 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $408.59 or 0.00858724 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.