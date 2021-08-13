Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Loop Capital

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of KPLT stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 16,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,205. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.62. Katapult has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $19.65.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.47 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Katapult in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Katapult in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Katapult in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Katapult in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Katapult in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

