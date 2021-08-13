KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

KBCSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KBC Group to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from €64.00 ($75.29) to €66.00 ($77.65) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays raised KBC Group to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from €56.50 ($66.47) to €59.90 ($70.47) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC raised KBC Group to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Kepler Capital Markets raised KBC Group to a hold rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on KBC Group from €70.00 ($82.35) to €73.00 ($85.88) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.11.

OTCMKTS:KBCSY opened at $41.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.61. KBC Group has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $42.27. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.49.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. KBC Group had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Equities analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

