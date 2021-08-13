KE (NYSE:BEKE) Downgraded by HSBC

KE (NYSE:BEKE) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $19.90 price objective on the stock. HSBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BEKE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. 86 Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. KE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

NYSE:BEKE opened at $19.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.07. KE has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.13.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 billion. KE’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KE will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth about $376,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in KE by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. WT Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in KE by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,546,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,125,000 after purchasing an additional 654,881 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in KE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,899,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in KE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,904,000. Institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

