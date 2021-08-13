Kelcy L. Warren Buys 1,089,828 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stock

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,089,828 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $9,993,722.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ET opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 2.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is -338.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in Energy Transfer by 82.5% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

