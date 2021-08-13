Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 83,331 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,684.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kellogg alerts:

On Thursday, June 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $5,420,811.65.

K opened at $64.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.03. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $71.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

K has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 6,664.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,300 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 63,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 33,772 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 89,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,551,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,241,000 after acquiring an additional 507,255 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.