Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

Kelly Services has decreased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years.

KELYA traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,451. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.25. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $909.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KELYA shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kelly Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In related news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $534,826. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

