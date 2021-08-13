Kessler Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 64 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,303.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,478.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,807 shares of company stock valued at $12,473,798 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

