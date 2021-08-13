KeyCorp Comments on Exagen Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:XGN)

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exagen in a report released on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.58). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Exagen’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.22) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. Exagen had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on XGN. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Exagen in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

XGN stock opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 16.41 and a current ratio of 16.41. Exagen has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $212.95 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.51.

In other Exagen news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 10,858 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $162,652.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at $319,793.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 8,763 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $140,470.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,208.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,521 shares of company stock worth $348,499. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Exagen by 31.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exagen by 127.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 15,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exagen by 124.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after buying an additional 324,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Exagen by 9,833.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 305,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 302,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

