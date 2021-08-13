KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Brokerages expect that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will post $1.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77 billion. KeyCorp posted sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year sales of $7.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.93 billion to $7.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $7.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover KeyCorp.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

KEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.65.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $5,135,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.67. 187,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,254,257. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.44. KeyCorp has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $23.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KeyCorp (KEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.