Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Shares Purchased by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,410 shares during the quarter. Kingstone Companies accounts for approximately 0.1% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned about 2.28% of Kingstone Companies worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Shares of KINS traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.29. The company had a trading volume of 348 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,820. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.83. The stock has a market cap of $77.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.94. Kingstone Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $8.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 4.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -533.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.