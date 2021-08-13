Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 4.36%.

Kingstone Companies stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.11. The stock had a trading volume of 637 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,820. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $76.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.94. Kingstone Companies has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is -533.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

