Kinney Horn Sells 5,251 Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Stock

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $135,003.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,024.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kinney Horn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $139,204.01.

On Thursday, June 10th, Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $156,059.72.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Kinney Horn sold 57,763 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $1,394,976.45.

OLMA stock opened at $27.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $60.27.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

OLMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLMA. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

