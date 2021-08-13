Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Kite Realty Group Trust has decreased its dividend by 62.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE KRG opened at $19.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.13. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $23.14.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KRG shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

