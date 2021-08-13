KIWIGO Hits Market Cap of $1.35 Million (KGO)

KIWIGO (CURRENCY:KGO) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. KIWIGO has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $97,791.00 worth of KIWIGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KIWIGO has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One KIWIGO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0318 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00046831 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.78 or 0.00139507 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.26 or 0.00153448 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,485.12 or 1.00105721 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $397.96 or 0.00857015 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KIWIGO Coin Profile

KIWIGO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,438,196 coins. KIWIGO’s official Twitter account is @kgocrypto

KIWIGO Coin Trading

