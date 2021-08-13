Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) Given a €25.40 Price Target at UBS Group

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) has been given a €25.40 ($29.88) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AD. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.88 ($33.98) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($35.88) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of €14.72 ($17.32) and a fifty-two week high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

