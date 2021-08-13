Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

OTCMKTS:ADRNY traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.09. 32,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,958. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.24. The company has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.30. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $33.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 1.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.