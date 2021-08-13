Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.
OTCMKTS:ADRNY traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.09. 32,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,958. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.24. The company has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.30. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $33.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.
