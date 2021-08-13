Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.74

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.74 and last traded at $32.64, with a volume of 20026 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.53.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

The firm has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.9858 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

