Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADRNY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of ADRNY stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $33.09. 32,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,958. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $33.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.24.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 1.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

