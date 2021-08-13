Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADRNY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.
Shares of ADRNY stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $33.09. 32,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,958. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $33.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.24.
About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.
