Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $445.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will post $445.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Koppers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $452.00 million and the lowest is $442.30 million. Koppers reported sales of $437.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.23 million. Koppers had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KOP shares. TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $606,859.86. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 13,581 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Koppers by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,345,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,869,000 after buying an additional 63,874 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Koppers by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 694,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,454,000 after buying an additional 14,201 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Koppers by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 412,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,061,000 after buying an additional 109,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 7.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KOP traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.78. 148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Koppers has a 52-week low of $18.92 and a 52-week high of $39.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.33. The company has a market capitalization of $656.81 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.03.

Koppers

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

