Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.97% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Koppers Holdings Inc., with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Their products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber and construction industries. Including their joint ventures, the company serve their customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe. “

Get Koppers alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Koppers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NYSE:KOP opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.33. Koppers has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $665.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.03.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Koppers had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Koppers will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $606,859.86. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOP. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Koppers by 5,131.4% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 788,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,400,000 after buying an additional 773,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,581,000 after acquiring an additional 204,108 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 394.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 181,548 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 1,556.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 182,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 171,193 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 35.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 412,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,061,000 after acquiring an additional 109,019 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koppers (KOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.