Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) PT Lowered to GBX 200

Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.77% from the company’s previous close.

KOS stock opened at GBX 162.90 ($2.13) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 656.23. Kosmos Energy has a one year low of GBX 78 ($1.02) and a one year high of GBX 280 ($3.66). The stock has a market cap of £664.71 million and a PE ratio of -2.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 211.97.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

