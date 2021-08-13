Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) PT Lowered to GBX 200

Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.77% from the company’s previous close.
KOS stock opened at GBX 162.90 ($2.13) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 656.23. Kosmos Energy has a one year low of GBX 78 ($1.02) and a one year high of GBX 280 ($3.66). The stock has a market cap of £664.71 million and a PE ratio of -2.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 211.97.
About Kosmos Energy
