Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $454,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 136,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,571,000 after acquiring an additional 801,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 112,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 29,995 shares during the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $44.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.33 and a beta of 2.01. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $113.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.53.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $535.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $478,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $478,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $1,426,721.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,240.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 529,317 shares of company stock worth $29,600,596 in the last 90 days. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SFIX. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.