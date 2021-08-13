Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GUT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 788,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the first quarter worth about $81,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 97.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 250,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 123,702 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $8.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

