Kovack Advisors Inc. Invests $211,000 in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 260,931.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,297,000 after buying an additional 1,536,888 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 37.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,702,000 after buying an additional 1,241,159 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter valued at $10,161,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 663.4% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,023,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after buying an additional 889,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 50.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,992,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,115,000 after buying an additional 667,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CS opened at $10.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.39. Credit Suisse Group AG has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Credit Suisse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.26.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

