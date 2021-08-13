Kovack Advisors Inc. Invests $211,000 in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 260,931.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,297,000 after buying an additional 1,536,888 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 37.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,702,000 after buying an additional 1,241,159 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter valued at $10,161,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 663.4% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,023,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after buying an additional 889,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 50.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,992,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,115,000 after buying an additional 667,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:CS opened at $10.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.39. Credit Suisse Group AG has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $14.95.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Credit Suisse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.26.
About Credit Suisse Group
Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.
Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.