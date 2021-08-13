Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ KRON traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.10. The stock had a trading volume of 164,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,093. Kronos Bio has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.19.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

KRON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Kronos Bio in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

In other news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $189,201.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,253.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.