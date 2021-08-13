K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €13.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been assigned a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective by Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SDF. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Baader Bank set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.60 ($12.47).

Shares of SDF traded down €1.03 ($1.21) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €12.01 ($14.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,612,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a 12-month high of €13.35 ($15.71). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a PE ratio of -1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €11.99.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

