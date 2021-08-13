Kush Finance (KSEED) Tops 1-Day Volume of $232.00

Kush Finance (CURRENCY:KSEED) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Kush Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002197 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Kush Finance has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. Kush Finance has a market capitalization of $258,380.85 and $232.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kush Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00046657 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.37 or 0.00138674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.06 or 0.00153093 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,383.59 or 0.99923431 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $397.52 or 0.00856381 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Kush Finance

Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 coins and its circulating supply is 253,355 coins. The official website for Kush Finance is kush.finance . Kush Finance’s official Twitter account is @KushFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kush Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kush Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kush Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kush Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kush Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kush Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.