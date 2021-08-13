KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KVH Industries were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,306,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,571,000 after purchasing an additional 63,328 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 15.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 33,701 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the first quarter worth $2,549,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in KVH Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,763 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in KVH Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other KVH Industries news, EVP Mark Woodhead sold 19,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $270,968.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,453.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 5,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $82,160.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 905,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,428,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,027 shares of company stock valued at $608,922. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KVH Industries stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.39 million, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.20. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $15.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KVHI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of KVH Industries in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on KVH Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

KVH Industries Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

