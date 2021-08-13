Lake Street Capital Raises Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Price Target to $21.00

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 141.38% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Limbach alerts:

Shares of Limbach stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.70. 2,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,364. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Limbach has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $16.09. The company has a market capitalization of $89.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). Limbach had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Limbach will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Limbach news, Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.29 per share, with a total value of $54,346.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,799 shares in the company, valued at $156,062.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 8,827 shares of company stock worth $82,029 in the last quarter. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMB. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Limbach by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Limbach by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new position in shares of Limbach during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its stake in Limbach by 7.2% in the second quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 189,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after buying an additional 12,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Limbach by 2,169.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system; and maintenance, and equipment upgradation, emergency service work, automatic temperature control, specialty contracting, and energy monitoring services.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.