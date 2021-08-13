Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.75. Lakeland Bancorp shares last traded at $16.58, with a volume of 91,744 shares trading hands.

LBAI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.6% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 56.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 4.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 4.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.