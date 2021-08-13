Lamden (TAU) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $61,575.00

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 13th. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $8.46 million and approximately $61,575.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0595 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00011248 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000351 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

