Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) Stock Price Down 12.4%

Largo Resources Ltd. (TSE:LGO) shares traded down 12.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$18.35 and last traded at C$18.35. 139,544 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 124,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.95.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Largo Resources to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Largo Resources in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 133.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03.

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$50.40 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Largo Resources Ltd. will post 1.8973829 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Ian Mitchell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.49, for a total value of C$292,423.50. Also, Director David Wallace Brace sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.28, for a total transaction of C$221,688.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 323,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,240,582.50.

About Largo Resources (TSE:LGO)

Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

