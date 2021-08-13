Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) Stock Price Down 12.4%

Largo Resources Ltd. (TSE:LGO) shares traded down 12.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$18.35 and last traded at C$18.35. 139,544 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 124,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.95.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Largo Resources to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Largo Resources in a research note on Wednesday.
The company has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 133.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03.
In other news, Senior Officer Robert Ian Mitchell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.49, for a total value of C$292,423.50. Also, Director David Wallace Brace sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.28, for a total transaction of C$221,688.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 323,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,240,582.50.
About Largo Resources (TSE:LGO)
Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.
