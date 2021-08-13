Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Shares Gap Down to $11.99

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.99, but opened at $10.90. Latch shares last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 15,187 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on LTCH. William Blair began coverage on Latch in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Latch in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Latch in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Latch in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.34.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latch during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latch in the second quarter worth $268,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latch in the second quarter worth $908,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latch in the second quarter worth $931,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Latch in the second quarter worth $3,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

About Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

