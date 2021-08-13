Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lear’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.59 EPS.

LEA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $217.00 to $203.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lear from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $197.71.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $168.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Lear has a 52 week low of $103.35 and a 52 week high of $204.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.12.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.14) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lear will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 32.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,360,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,334,003,000 after buying an additional 1,811,101 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Lear by 10.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,068,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $374,966,000 after purchasing an additional 196,768 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Lear during the first quarter valued at $33,692,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 3.8% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,824,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $845,686,000 after purchasing an additional 175,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in Lear by 275.2% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 209,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,036,000 after acquiring an additional 153,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

