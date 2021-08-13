Lear (NYSE:LEA) PT Lowered to $215.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $217.00 to $203.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lear from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $203.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $197.71.

Shares of LEA opened at $168.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.54. Lear has a 52-week low of $103.35 and a 52-week high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lear will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lear by 3.7% during the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Lear during the second quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Lear by 0.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,812,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $317,521,000 after buying an additional 16,688 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,354,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

