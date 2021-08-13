Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Price Target Raised to GBX 269

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 254 ($3.32) to GBX 269 ($3.51) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LGEN. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 353 ($4.61) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legal & General Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 292.25 ($3.82).

Shares of LON LGEN opened at GBX 272.40 ($3.56) on Tuesday. Legal & General Group has a 1 year low of GBX 176.30 ($2.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 299.20 ($3.91). The firm has a market capitalization of £16.26 billion and a PE ratio of 7.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 268.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a GBX 5.18 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.46%.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Toby Strauss purchased 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.42) per share, with a total value of £2,751 ($3,594.20). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.48) per share, for a total transaction of £2,287.60 ($2,988.76). In the last three months, insiders bought 2,717 shares of company stock worth $733,048.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

