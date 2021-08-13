Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Shares Acquired by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter worth approximately $54,772,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMND traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.55. 2,150,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,707,817. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.09. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 188.22% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $66,502.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,750 shares of company stock worth $2,838,303 over the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

