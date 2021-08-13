Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of LNF stock opened at C$25.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.73. The company has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 10.67. Leon’s Furniture has a 52-week low of C$15.15 and a 52-week high of C$25.29.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$571.13 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leon’s Furniture will post 2.0016863 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and credit insurance products.

