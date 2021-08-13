Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $387.08 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) will report sales of $387.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $381.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $390.00 million. Leslie’s posted sales of $381.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Leslie’s.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.81 million. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LESL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

In other Leslie’s news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 475,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $12,752,390.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,531,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,054,233.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 512,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $14,972,426.70. Insiders have sold a total of 15,969,824 shares of company stock valued at $429,656,372 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL remained flat at $$24.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 30,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion and a PE ratio of 35.78. Leslie’s has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $32.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.03.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leslie’s (LESL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.