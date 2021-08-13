LHT (LHT) Trading 13% Higher Over Last 7 Days

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One LHT coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. LHT has a total market cap of $203,017.96 and approximately $23.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LHT has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006161 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007321 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000078 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.