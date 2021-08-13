Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co trimmed its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 82.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 88.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $183.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.26. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.89 and a beta of 0.99. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $133.86 and a 52 week high of $184.99.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.80.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

